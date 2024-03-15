Arm targets automotive sector with new product range

Arm says it wants motor manufacturers to take advantage of the AI, security and virtualisation capabilities of its latest generation of architecture. As such it has unveiled a comprehensive line-up of uniquely automotive-focused products.

The new chips include the Arm Neoverse V3AE, which makes Arm’s high-performance, energy-efficient architecture for server-class performance available to automakers for the first time. And Arm has also announced a range of v9-based Cortex-A processors tailored for the automotive industry. The range comprises:

Arm Neoverse V3AE: server-class performance for AI-accelerated autonomous and ADAS workloads

Arm Cortex-A720AE: SoC design for a broad range of software-defined vehicle (SDV) applications

Arm Cortex-A520AE: power efficiency with functional safety features

Arm Cortex-R82AE: real-time processor for functional safety which delivers 64-bit computing to real-time processing for the first time

Arm Mali-C720AE: A configurable ISP optimised for computer and human vision use cases

Configurable system IP to enable the Arm silicon ecosystem to deliver scalable, high-performance automotive SoCs

There's actually more. Arm has also confirmed it is expanding its Neoverse Compute Subsystems ecosystem to the automotive industry. It introduced Arm CSS last year to give customers a rapid path to customised infrastructure. It will now deliver a range of pre-integrated and pre-validated configurations of its Arm AE to automotive subsystems starting next year.

And finally, there are new virtualised prototypes. Arm says it will support prototyping for The Arm Automotive Enhanced or Arm AE IP portfolio and thereby give developers a way to get started before the first physical chips arrive.