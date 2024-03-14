ESD is a major cause of failures in the electronics manufacturing industry. As another step in proving the high quality of its products and manufacturing process, Intelligent Memory had its manufacturing, assembly, packaging, labelling, testing, inspection, and other handling of electrical or electronic parts thoroughly audited by DQS, the German Association of Quality.

Following a two-stage audit process over nine months, Intelligent Memory was awarded the ANSI/ESD S20.20-2021 system certification.

The standard provides administrative and technical requirements for establishing, implementing, and maintaining an ESD Control Program to protect electrical or electronic parts, assemblies, and equipment susceptible to ESD damage from Human Body Model (HBM) discharges greater than or equal to 100 volts.