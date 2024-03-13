Teledyne to acquire Valeport

Headquartered in Totnes, United Kingdom, Valeport designs and manufactures underwater sensors for environmental, energy, construction and defense applications. The company provides complementary underwater sensors including sound velocity probes, current and flow meters, and conductivity, temperature and depth sensors.

“We are delighted that Valeport will join Teledyne Marine and expand our technology offerings,” said George Bobb, President and Chief Operating Officer of Teledyne, in a press release. “Through more than 20 acquisitions and ongoing collaboration, Teledyne Marine brings imaging, instruments, interconnects, acoustics, and complete subsea vehicle technology together to provide total solutions to our customers.”

Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.