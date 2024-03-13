onsemi form new business group – target $19.3 billion market

The group will be focused on accelerating the company’s growth in the automotive, industrial and cloud end markets.

Additionally, Simon Keeton has been promoted to group president of the Power Solutions Group (PSG). His leadership has been instrumental in delivering more than USD 4 billion in total revenue last year, while ramping up a profitable silicon carbide business that achieved over USD 800 million in revenue in 2023.

“This organizational alignment builds on our strength in delivering highly differentiated and optimized solutions focused on customer needs,” said Hassane El-Khoury, president and chief executive officer of onsemi, in a press release. “With Simon and Sudhir’s industry expertise and proven track records, we are setting the foundation for further growth and leadership in intelligent power and sensing technologies.”

AMG specialises in the development of a range of power management ICs and high precision, low power sensor interfaces and communications products. It positions onsemi to become a full-suite provider of high-efficiency power tree solutions with an expanded portfolio of gate drivers, DC-DC converters, multi-phase controllers, eFuses and more.

The new group combines the former Advanced Solutions Group (ASG) and Integrated Circuits Division (ICD), previously a part of PSG. Gopalswamy will oversee both AMG and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG), which together drove nearly USD 4 billion in revenue for the company last year.

This move aims to accelerate onsemi’s position and the idea is that it will add even more system value for customers by powering every architecture with analog and mixed-signal technologies that enable advanced functionality, higher performance and faster time to market.