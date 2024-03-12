Everspin Technologies applies for CHIPS Act funding

“We are pleased to announce that we have recently submitted our proposal for the CHIPS and Science Act, reflecting our dedication to advancing MRAM technology. While the exact timing of the decision remains uncertain, we approach it with optimism, believing that the potential funding will further empower Everspin to contribute significantly to the semiconductor landscape,” said Sanjeev Aggarwal, President and Chief Executive Officer in a press release.

The CEO continues to state that the potential funding from the CHIPS Act will be instrumental in further enhancing the company's capabilities, particularly in expanding its 200mm Toggle and STT-MRAM capacity. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin provides commercially available MRAM solutions to a large, diverse customer base