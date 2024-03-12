Everspin Technologies applies for CHIPS Act funding
Everspin Technologies, a US volume producer of MRAM, has submitted an Application for US CHIPS and Science Act funding. The submitted application is for additional 200mm MRAM capacity and for the increase of long-term R&D IP capability.
“We are pleased to announce that we have recently submitted our proposal for the CHIPS and Science Act, reflecting our dedication to advancing MRAM technology. While the exact timing of the decision remains uncertain, we approach it with optimism, believing that the potential funding will further empower Everspin to contribute significantly to the semiconductor landscape,” said Sanjeev Aggarwal, President and Chief Executive Officer in a press release.
The CEO continues to state that the potential funding from the CHIPS Act will be instrumental in further enhancing the company's capabilities, particularly in expanding its 200mm Toggle and STT-MRAM capacity. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin provides commercially available MRAM solutions to a large, diverse customer base
"As we continue to pursue additional grant opportunities, we are optimistic that these initiatives will help fuel our growth and strengthen Everspin's position as a leader in MRAM technology.”