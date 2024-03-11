AI-to-silicon startup Taalas raises $50m in two rounds

The startup was founded in August 2023 by Tenstorrent founder Ljubisa Bajic – a former architect at both AMD and Nvidia. It is developing an automated flow for implementing all types of deep learning models (Transformers, SSMs, Diffusers, MoEs) directly into silicon. It says this process will enable a single chip to outperform a small GPU data centre, and could deliver a 1000x reduction in the cost of AI.

Now, with its new funding and out of stealth mode, Taalas plans to unveil its first LLM chip in the third quarter of 2024, and commercially available in Q1 2025.