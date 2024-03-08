LG and LS Electric team up on smart factory projects

As per the MoU, LS Electric will contribute its core technologies — including an internet of things-based system for automated equipment modelling, autonomous logistics robots for internal operations and an AI-driven real-time automatic welding system.

Meanwhile LG Electronics will offer system consulting, automation apparatus and digital transformation solutions that incorporate AI and big data.

The overall aim is of the alliance is to grow the base of energy-efficient competitive smart factories on a global scale. Such facilities are known as 'lighthouse factories' – plants that ave implemented Industry 4.0 technology to drastically improve operational efficiency as defined by the World Economic Forum.