First commercial OpenTitan project is now available

OpenTitan was created by Google, not-for-profit lowRISC and other partners in 2018 with the goal of making a completely transparent and secure silicon platform. It is the world’s first open-source secure chip to include commercial-grade design verification, top-level testing and continuous integration.

Now, just weeks after the platform was formally made available, zeroRiSC has launched a commercial project based on OpenTitan. It is available via early access through zeroRiSC's partnership with Nuvoton Technology Corporation and Winbond Electronics Corporation.

ZeroRISC launched last year with USD 5 million in seed funding. It aims is to bring to market production-quality RoTs from OpenTitan’s open-source ecosystem components, along with a proprietary integration kit for the integrated RoT, a secure-by-default and secure-by-design embedded operating system (OS), and a set of proprietary cloud-based services that tie into the secure OS and secure silicon designs.

zeroRISC says it will target the firms in the IoT and critical infrastructure sectors via an early access program. Its chip is based on the “Earl Grey” OpenTitan discrete chip design that achieved tapeout in mid-2023.