NIST orders a scia Coat 200 system from scia Systems

The customer will install the new scia Coat 200 in its Boulder Microfabrication Facility (BMF), a class 100 microelectronics processing facility. The research laboratory supports the most sensitive research done at NIST to fabricate its next-generation microelectronic and microelectromechanical devices.

The BMF will use the scia Coat 200 to deposit metals and dielectric materials as well as for the structuring of sensors and other devices.

The scia Coat 200 uses ion beam sputtering (IBS) to achieve smooth, defect-free thin-film deposition. The IBS technology provides uniformity for any coating by substrate rotation and tilt on up to 200 mm substrates. The system is equipped with a second ion beam source, used as an assist source, making the system capable of homogenous full surface ion beam etching. In-situ process control analysis ensures excellent process stability. The system enables the handling of wafers as well as arbitrarily shaped substrates.