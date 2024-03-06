Riber receives new order from Asia

The unnamed Asian customer has just ordered an automated MBE 412 machine to strengthen its fundamental and advanced nitride research capabilities. This system will be used to develop optoelectronic devices for end-use applications such as light-emitting diodes, UV sensors and microwave power components.

RIBER's MBE 412 system is a 4-inch wafer research and pilot production tool for III-V materials. Its modularity enables it to be easily configured by integrating the various instruments required (RF plasma source, manipulator, evaporators, in situ monitoring tool) to provide process uniformity, stability and reproducibility in the development of new compound semiconductors.

This new order will be delivered in 2024.