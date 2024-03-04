Airspace expands its chip logistics ops to Southeast Asia

The firm uses AI to evaluate trillions of routing options, predict arrival times, monitor data flows and identify potential risks. The end result is the best possible combination for shipping and delivering cargo.

The semiconductor supply chain is a ripe market for Airspace's services given its strategic importance and complex composition. Airspace estimates shipping delays leading to downtime for manufacturing plants can cost semiconductor companies upwards of USD 1 million per hour. Now, the company is directing its operations towards Southeast Asia, where more and more chip firms are locating their packaging and assembly operations.

"Our mission has always been to empower shippers as they move their most critical packages," said Airspace's CEO, Nick Bulcao. "Southeast Asia is a key hub for the semiconductor supply chain and our expansion here has already allowed us to have a huge impact on securing these high-value packages that so many companies worldwide are dependent upon. This move reinforces our commitment to unparalleled logistics excellence on a global scale."

Airspace's customers include Qualcomm Technologies' and an estimated one-third of the top 25 largest semiconductor companies worldwide.