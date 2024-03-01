Rapidus and Tenstorrent to develop edge-AI accelerator

Japan's Rapidus and US-based Tenstorrent announced their plan to team up in November 2023, and have now confirmed details of their arrangement. The broad aim is to produce chips that deliver higher performance and lower power consumption than the market norm, and to deliver the jointly developed products based on a 2-nanometer process technology from 2028.

The alliance will see Rapidus taking on the task of producing central processing units and accelerator chips. Meanwhile Tenstorrent will contribute the RISC-V CPU design technology and chiplet IP required for 2nm-level AI edge device development.

This project will be run and overseen by the Japanese research organisation Leading-edge Semiconductor Technology Center and the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).