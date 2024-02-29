FPT and Siemens ink MOU, accelerating cooperation globally

The companies will join forces in areas such as smart infrastructure, green and intelligent data centers, digital industrial solutions, automotive software development, and digital transformation.

Building on a partnership that was established back in 2017 the new agreement focuses on strengthening engagement and competencies in digital transformation services for both sides, as well as opening up new business opportunities.

FPT aspires to become the Global SI Partner for Siemens’ low-code platform, Mendix, and become an Engineering Services Provider for Siemens EDA. Siemens is also inviting FPT to join its Xcelerator ecosystem. Additionally, the two parties will further expand collaboration in the smart infrastructure domain, with Siemens targeting to be the preferred supplier for FPT’s data center network development in Vietnam.

The German powerhouse will also provide support and explore collaboration with FPT in semiconductor design and manufacturing, one of FPT’s areas for future growth. As a chipmaking company in Vietnam, FPT also aims to supply semiconductor chips to Siemens.