Varioprint and Fortify forge strategic partnership

Through the partnership, Varioprint and Fortify join forces to introduce this RF design and manufacturing technology to the European market.

“As one of the world’s premier RF & electronics manufacturers, Varioprint is an ideal partner for us. I’m looking forward to leveraging our complementary leadership across both commercial and operational execution. Together, we are poised to redefine the possibilities in RF device manufacturing, particularly in the dynamic landscape of high-frequency communications and radar across commercial and defense” says Josh Martin, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder at Fortify in a press release.

Karlo Delos Reyes, Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer at Fortify states that the partnership will help spearhead advancements tailored for the exponential growth of 5G applications and the needs of defense communications

“Together, we are not just shaping the future of technology; we are amplifying the possibilities, paving the way for a new era of connectivity and innovation in the dynamic 5G ecosystem, as well as fortifying the foundation of secure and resilient defense communications”.

The collaboration between Fortify and Varioprint aims to bring transformative new materials and applications to Varioprint’s European customers innovating in commercial and defense communications, offering businesses and industries access to RF devices with unmatched performance.