QSM Semiconductores wants to put Mexico on the semiconductor map

The company has invested USD 3 million in the new center, which it will use to put Mexico on the semiconductor map.

Marco Antonio Del Prete Tercero, the head of the Secretariat of Sustainable Development (SEDESU), said during the inauguration that Querétaro “is a pioneer in the field of semiconductors” and this type of investment promotes new industry niche with design, programming and packaging. He continued to state that Querétaro will continue to promote manufacturing in the state, as it represents 30% of the state's GDP and adds value to the economy.

The CEO of QSM, Alejandro Franco, said that they are a local company and that it has a clear objective, to put Mexico on the semiconductor map, from design to manufacturing. He stated further that in this chip engineering center, QSM will employ more than 60 specialists.

He continued to say that by December of this year, the company will be inaugurating the facilities of the first semiconductor manufacturing center in Querétaro. With the opening of the future plant, up to 160 jobs will be created.