© Rebound
Components |
Rebound acquires Mission 4 as the company looks to expand
The Rebound Group continues to expand its footprint globally with the acquisition of Mission 4 Pty Limited, in Brisbane, Queensland, as part of the Group’s strategy of ‘global reach with local service’.
Founders Ruth Plunkett & Tracy Crees established Mission 4 over 20 years ago and have sinced serviced the Australian and New Zealand markets. By joining the Rebound Group now, Mission 4 will further enhance its service offering to its existing customers.
"The Australian and New Zealand customers which currently Rebound services from Singapore will be better served by a local presence, and we could not be happier with the team that have now joined us to drive this next phase of developing Rebound’s business," Rebound writes in a press release.
Rebound’s global footprint and expert sourcing will further enhance Mission 4’s capabilities.