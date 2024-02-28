Rebound acquires Mission 4 as the company looks to expand

Founders Ruth Plunkett & Tracy Crees established Mission 4 over 20 years ago and have sinced serviced the Australian and New Zealand markets. By joining the Rebound Group now, Mission 4 will further enhance its service offering to its existing customers.

"The Australian and New Zealand customers which currently Rebound services from Singapore will be better served by a local presence, and we could not be happier with the team that have now joined us to drive this next phase of developing Rebound’s business," Rebound writes in a press release.

Rebound’s global footprint and expert sourcing will further enhance Mission 4’s capabilities.