North American PCB industry sales down 3.9% in January

PCB bookings in January were down 8.6% compared to the same month last year. January bookings were up 11.1% compared to the preceding month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 0.93.

“PCB orders started the year on a weaker note,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist. “Diminished PCB orders, coupled with shipments that exceeded expectations for the month, worked in tandem to suppress the book-to-bill ratio.”