© IPC
Business |

North American PCB industry sales down 3.9% in January

Total North American PCB shipments in January 2023 were down 3.9% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, January shipments were down 7.9%.

PCB bookings in January were down 8.6% compared to the same month last year. January bookings were up 11.1% compared to the preceding month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 0.93.

“PCB orders started the year on a weaker note,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist. “Diminished PCB orders, coupled with shipments that exceeded expectations for the month, worked in tandem to suppress the book-to-bill ratio.”

February 13 2024 4:53 pm V22.3.28-1
