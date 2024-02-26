Qualcomm launches AI Hub to power advances in mobile AI

The mobile industry, like many others, is all over AI at the moment. Networks are deploying the tech to aid automation and predictive maintenance, while handset makers are embedding it into consumer-facing applications.

According to Qualcomm, generative AI could add up to USD 4.4 trillion in economic benefits across all sectors. So it is powering hard into the space. At the mobile industry showcase this week, Mobile World Congress, it made three big announcements:

AI Hub . This features a new library of 75+ pre-optimised AI models for deployment on devices powered by Snapdragon and Qualcomm platforms. Developers can integrate these models into their applications reduce time-to-market and improve reliability, privacy, personalisation, and cost savings.

. The first to deliver AI-optimised performance and integrate Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, and Ultra Wideband technologies in one chip. Snapdragon X80 5G Modem-RF System. A new 5G modem-to-antenna platform with integrated NB-NTN satellite communications support for connectivity to non-terrestrial networks.