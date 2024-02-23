Taisys invests $100m in Indian EV chip design venture

The firm has just announced a USD 100 million investment programme to be directed at its Noida (Uttar Pradesh) base. The funding will be based around the development of its just-announced design platform OneChip. Taisys believes the solution will "reshape the traditional semiconductor supply chain" for EVs.

OneChip addresses challenges in the Electronic Control Unit (ECU) space. Modern EVs have multiple ECUs, which requires costly and complex coordination. By contrast, OneChip uses Taisys's System-on-Chip (SoC) design capability, as well as the ASIC design services, to combine ECUs into a single chip. This reduces complexity and cost. It also offers a pre-integrated hardware and software solution, eliminating the need for separate development and integration efforts.

With this new investment in its India operations, Taisys will target the 150 OEMs and ODMs in the Indian automotive sector.