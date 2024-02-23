© vervesemi
Vervesemi reveals first Made-in-India ASIC
Noida-based semiconductor firm Vervesemi has unveiled an Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) engineered entirely in India.
Vervesemi has proclaimed the launch as a first for India and believes the new product represents a 'remarkable leap in indigenous semiconductor technology'.
An ASIC is an integrated circuit (IC) chip customised for a particular application, rather than for general purpose. Vervesemi says it will target its ASIC at companies in markets such as weighing scales and Force Touch technologies.
Pratap Narayan Singh, Chief Technology Officer of Vervesemi, said: "The semiconductor ASIC represents a paradigm shift in India's semiconductor manufacturing landscape. Boasting superior performance comparable to products from established tier-1 manufacturers, the chip underscores Vervesemi's unwavering commitment to quality and innovation."