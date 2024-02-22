Aehr receives $23 million in new follow-on orders

The orders include a significant number of FOX WaferPak full wafer Contactors for both current design capacity increases as well as new device designs that are expected to drive additional orders in calendar year 2024 and beyond.

FOX WaferPak Contactors are used in conjunction with the company's FOX-NP and FOX-XP wafer level test and burn-in systems to contact 100% of the die on a wafer up to several thousand devices at a time. These WaferPak designs are specific to a customer's application as well as die layout and unique electrical contact pads. Aehr's FOX systems and WaferPaks are currently being used on wafer sizes ranging from 4", 6", 8" and 12" wafers and can be configured for a wide range of device applications.

The ship dates for these orders range from immediate shipment through the end of Aehr's current fiscal year, which ends May 31, 2024.