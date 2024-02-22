HCLTech and Intel Foundry expand collaboration

The collaboration combines HCLTech's design expertise with Intel Foundry’s advanced technology and manufacturing capabilities to establish "a resilient and diversified supply chain, heralding a new era of innovation and excellence."

The collaboration aims to meet increasing global demand for semiconductor manufacturing, catering to the diverse silicon needs of clients.

"Intel Foundry’s advanced technologies and silicon-verified IPs in manufacturing and advanced packaging strengthens our delivery of innovative, accessible and diverse solutions to our mutual clients. This will also give them greater choice and flexibility in semiconductor sourcing," says Vijay Guntur, President, Engineering and R&D Services, HCLTech in a press release.

HCLTech has worked with Intel for over 30 years – a collaboration that has grown over the years through shared offerings and joint investments spanning silicon services, hardware engineering, telecom services, servers and storage engineering and more.