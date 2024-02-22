HCLTech and Intel Foundry expand collaboration
Technology company HCLTech is expanding its collaboration with Intel Foundry to co-develop customised silicon solutions for semiconductor manufacturers, system OEMs and cloud services providers.
The collaboration combines HCLTech's design expertise with Intel Foundry’s advanced technology and manufacturing capabilities to establish "a resilient and diversified supply chain, heralding a new era of innovation and excellence."
The collaboration aims to meet increasing global demand for semiconductor manufacturing, catering to the diverse silicon needs of clients.
"Intel Foundry’s advanced technologies and silicon-verified IPs in manufacturing and advanced packaging strengthens our delivery of innovative, accessible and diverse solutions to our mutual clients. This will also give them greater choice and flexibility in semiconductor sourcing," says Vijay Guntur, President, Engineering and R&D Services, HCLTech in a press release.
HCLTech has worked with Intel for over 30 years – a collaboration that has grown over the years through shared offerings and joint investments spanning silicon services, hardware engineering, telecom services, servers and storage engineering and more.
"We are excited to further strengthen our collaboration with HCLTech to foster a strong and open ecosystem that is approachable and beneficial for all clients needing advanced silicon solutions,” adds Rahul Goyal, Vice President and GM, Product & Design Ecosystem Enablement, Intel Foundry.