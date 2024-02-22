Sennheiser invests in Norwegian MEMS microphone

Sennheiser is leading the funding round of a total of EUR 7M together with existing main shareholders TRUMPF Venture, Skagerak Capital, Investinor, SINTEF Venture, MP Pensjon and Halden Kommunale Pensjonskasse.

sensiBel’s optical MEMS microphone enables a generational shift in miniature microphone performance. The 80 dBA SNR (14 dBA noise floor), 132 dB dynamic range, 24-bit digital output and with low power consumption performance is a solution to electroacoustic challenges in high-performance audio and sound acquisition applications. These applications include enterprise video conferencing systems, 3D spatial audio capture, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) headphones, high-end smartphones and many more. The microphone is now sampling with lead customers.