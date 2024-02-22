Sennheiser invests in Norwegian MEMS microphone
Norwegian deep-tech company sensiBel has just completed a EUR 7 million funding round with Sennheiser and existing shareholders. The funds will be used to expand production and invest in scalability.
Sennheiser is leading the funding round of a total of EUR 7M together with existing main shareholders TRUMPF Venture, Skagerak Capital, Investinor, SINTEF Venture, MP Pensjon and Halden Kommunale Pensjonskasse.
sensiBel’s optical MEMS microphone enables a generational shift in miniature microphone performance. The 80 dBA SNR (14 dBA noise floor), 132 dB dynamic range, 24-bit digital output and with low power consumption performance is a solution to electroacoustic challenges in high-performance audio and sound acquisition applications. These applications include enterprise video conferencing systems, 3D spatial audio capture, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) headphones, high-end smartphones and many more. The microphone is now sampling with lead customers.
"sensiBel shares the same vision as Sennheiser and we are proud to welcome Sennheiser as investor” says sensiBel CEO Sverre Dale Moen, in a press release. “We believe an investment from such a highly recognized audio company speaks to the merits of the technology and the potential for optical MEMS technology to shape the future of miniature microphones. We strongly believe in working with long-term investors like Sennheiser to bring products from this unique technology to the market, and will continue to evaluate additional investors for future capital raises”.