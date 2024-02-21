Teltonika is looking for semiconductor specialists

At the end of last year, Teltonika completed the first phase of the technological cooperation with partners from Taiwan's Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI). With the second phase underway, the group plans to design the new plants and obtain construction permits by the end of 2025.

“We are consistently implementing the three milestones set out in the technological cooperation agreement. The first year was devoted to a feasibility study, which fully explored our capabilities to undertake semiconductor chip design, manufacturing, assembly, testing, and power module production. We are now moving on to the design stage of semiconductor plants. It is a complex task involving many different technological, engineering, and environmental processes. Therefore, we are looking for almost two dozen new employees bringing the necessary competencies to our team,” says Ernestas Zdaniauskis, vice president of Innovation and Business Development of Teltonika IoT Group in a press release.

Teltonika say that it is actively searching for chip manufacturing and assembly engineers, plant infrastructure engineers, procurement engineers, environmental engineers, designers of power transistors, power modules, and system-in-package (SiP) projects, and a project manager for variable frequency drive projects. While preparing for the planning of the semiconductor chip plants, Teltonika will hire around 20 new employees. To ensure successful development of these semiconductor projects in Lithuania, some employees will travel to Taiwan to learn from industry experts and acquire the necessary skills and know-how of technologies developed by Taiwanese partners.

“To prepare detailed plans of manufacturing facilities, adopt the licensed technologies and design the production lines as well as all the necessary infrastructure, we will continue working closely with the technology supplier ITRI and external partners. We will hire specialists with quite diverse responsibilities but with a similar ultimate goal of contributing to the expansion of the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry in Lithuania with their expertise and efforts,” says Ernestas Zdaniauskis,.

Teltonika intends to launch new activities in Vilnius as semiconductor chip design, fabrication, assembly, testing, and power module manufacturing. Following the execution of the cooperation with ITRI, the group anticipates creating about 2,000 new jobs for semiconductor chip specialists in Vilnius.