Kyocera plans new US plant in Pennsylvania

The plant is said to be built on the campus of Pennsylvania State University at Erie, according to information obtained by Nikkei.

Production equipment is said to move to the location from an existing plant, operated by Bliley Technologies which Kyocera AVX acquired back in 2023.

According to Nikkei’s information, Kyocera is looking to spend several billion Japanese yen in the construction of the plant, which is expected to start operating in the spring of 2025.

Timing devices, parts that employ a crystal to produce a periodic electrical signal, are said to be produced at the plant. Bliley has expertise in low-noise timing devices that limit the effects of temperature changes.

In the aerospace sector, these parts are becoming more and more in demand for uses including communication and navigation.