Toppan and IBM to advance development of EUV photomasks

The agreement also includes High-NA EUV photomask development capability on next-generation semiconductors. Based on this agreement, for five years starting 1Q 2024, IBM and Toppan Photomask plan to develop photomask capability at the Albany NanoTech Complex (Albany, New York, USA) and Toppan Photomask's Asaka Plant (Niiza, Japan).

Mass production of 2nm node and beyond semiconductors requires advanced knowledge in material selection and process control that far exceed the requirements of conventional mainstream exposure technology using an ArF excimer laser as a light source. The IBM and Toppan Photomask agreement aims to bring these essential material and process control skills together to provide commercial solutions for 2nm node and beyond printing.

IBM and Toppan Photomask have a history of technical cooperation. From 2005 to 2015, IBM and Toppan Photomask (then Toppan Printing) jointly developed photomasks for advanced semiconductors. Starting with 45nm node generation, the scope of joint development expanded to 32nm, 22/20nm, and 14nm nodes that included initial EUV research and development activities.

Since then, Toppan Photomask has continued to actively develop and produce masks and substrate materials for EUV lithography. Additionally, the manufacture of EUV production and next-generation development masks requires advanced multi-beam lithography equipment. Toppan Photomask is installing several of these systems to meet the latest semiconductor technology roadmap requirements.