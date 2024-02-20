© Samsung Semiconductor
Samsung to start production at second US chip fab in July 2024
Samsung is reportedly expecting to have its chip fab in Tyler, Texas operational by July, 2024.
The company is planning to install machines before July 1 at the Taylor plant and plans to start mass production of chips after July, reports Semimedia.
Samsung Electronics announced the construction of a new semiconductor factory in Tyler, Texas, with an estimated investment of USD 17 billion back in 2021. The factory is the company's second chip fab in the United States and Texas.