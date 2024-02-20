Calumet and Schmid Group to build US substrate facility

US-based PCB manufacturer and producer of packaging substrates, Calumet Electronics, is teaming up with Schmid Group, a solutions provider for the high-tech electronic, photovoltaics, glass, and energy systems industries, to enhance domestic manufacturing capabilities.

This collaboration marks a significant step in advancing substrate technology within the US and complements the recent government grant awarded to Calumet by the US Department of Defense.

Through this partnership, Calumet and Schmid are working collaboratively to scale domestic production capacity for advanced substrates. Schmid is providing equipment, while Calumet is taking the lead in expanding its manufacturing capabilities. Together, they are aligning their efforts with construction milestones to establish the first-ever US-based advanced substrate facility.

Calumet is currently setting up a 60,000-square-foot manufacturing facility dedicated to advanced substrate production.