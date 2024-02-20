Calumet and Schmid Group to build US substrate facility
“The partnership between Calumet and Schmid signals a significant leap forward in advanced packaging and substrate technology, further enhancing the United States’ competitive position in the global market”, says Stephen Vairo, President, and CEO of Calumet Electronics.
US-based PCB manufacturer and producer of packaging substrates, Calumet Electronics, is teaming up with Schmid Group, a solutions provider for the high-tech electronic, photovoltaics, glass, and energy systems industries, to enhance domestic manufacturing capabilities.
This collaboration marks a significant step in advancing substrate technology within the US and complements the recent government grant awarded to Calumet by the US Department of Defense.
Through this partnership, Calumet and Schmid are working collaboratively to scale domestic production capacity for advanced substrates. Schmid is providing equipment, while Calumet is taking the lead in expanding its manufacturing capabilities. Together, they are aligning their efforts with construction milestones to establish the first-ever US-based advanced substrate facility.
Calumet is currently setting up a 60,000-square-foot manufacturing facility dedicated to advanced substrate production.
“We are pleased to partner with Calumet to streamline the traditional lab-to-fab transition, in alignment with our shared mission as innovators and sustainable partners to the industry. We will create a lighthouse project in Calumet for the reshoring of technology and production to the US,” says Christian Schmid, Schmid Group Chief Executive Officer.