Plan Optik expands production in Hungary

With the new hall, Plan Optik says it is expanding its production area in Szekszárd, Hungary, from 400 to around 2,000 square meters. There is also office and administrative space of 400 square meters.

Plan Optik has been producing in Hungary since 2020 and is now expanding the scope of its subsidiary POH Termeló és Kereskedelmi Kft with a larger location and new manufacturing technologies. Once all installations have been completed and the move has taken place, production capacities in Hungary will be significantly increased by the beginning of 2025.

In the future, the location in Hungary will take over the production of additional volume products, previously manufactured at the company's German locations. The relocation of additional production steps to Hungary not only reduces manufacturing costs but also enables the locations in Germany to use resources for growth in other and new areas.

The German locations in Elsoff in the Westerwald and Siegen will use the capacities that will be freed up with the relocation starting next year for their planned growth in the field of microsystems technology.