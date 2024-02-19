Microsoft commits $3.5bn to German AI projects
Microsoft will invest 3.3 billion euros ($3.5 billion) in new and existing German facilities to expand the AI capabilities of its data centres.
The firm met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to make the an announcement. It's the largest single investment in Microsoft’s 40-year history in Germany, and will go toward expanding cloud capacity at its Frankfurt site, and in constructing new data centres in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. It also includes an AI training program that aims to reach up to 1.2 million people.
With the expansion, Microsoft will hope to serve many of its most important German customers such Siemens, Bayer and Commerzbank.
Microsoft president Brad Smith said: "We see increasing demand for AI applications in key economic sectors such as manufacturing, automotive, financial services, pharmaceuticals, life sciences and medical technology. Because these industries are fundamentally changing due to economic change, it is important to equip companies in Germany with world-leading technology."