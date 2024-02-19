Microsoft commits $3.5bn to German AI projects

The firm met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to make the an announcement. It's the largest single investment in Microsoft’s 40-year history in Germany, and will go toward expanding cloud capacity at its Frankfurt site, and in constructing new data centres in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. It also includes an AI training program that aims to reach up to 1.2 million people.

With the expansion, Microsoft will hope to serve many of its most important German customers such Siemens, Bayer and Commerzbank.