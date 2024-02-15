Nvidia discloses investment in Arm

During Arm's Nasdaq launch last year, Nvidia expressed interest in purchasing shares in the company.

Nvidia was recently named the third most-valuable US company, a position it garnered on the back of the rapid demand for its data centre chips, as pointed out by Reuters.

Arm isn’t the only investment in the disclosure. Nvidia also disclosed investments SoundHound AI, Nano-X Imaging and small stakes in Recursion Pharmaceuticals and self-driving company TuSimple Holdings.