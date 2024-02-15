Renesas to acquire PCB design software company Altium

Under the terms of the transaction, Renesas will acquire all outstanding shares of Altium for a cash price of AUD 68.50 per share, representing a total equity value of approximately AUD 9.1 billion (approximately EUR 5.5 billion).

The acquisition enables two companies to join forces and establish an integrated and open electronics system design and lifecycle management platform that allows for collaboration across component, subsystem, and system-level design.

As technology advances, the design and integration of electronic systems become increasingly complex. The current electronics system design flow is a complicated and iterative process that involves multiple stakeholders and design steps, from component selection and evaluation to simulation and PCB physical design. Engineers must be able to design systems that are not only functional but also efficient and cost-effective under shortened development cycles.

Together, Renesas and Altium, aim to build an integrated and open electronics system design and lifecycle management platform that unifies these steps at a system level.

The acquisition brings together Altium’s cloud platform capabilities with Renesas’ portfolio of embedded solutions, combining high-performance processors, analog, power and connectivity. The combination will also enable integration with third-party vendors across the ecosystem to execute all electronic design steps on the cloud.