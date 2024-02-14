Murata to start building new R&D hub

The establishment of the Moriyama Innovation Center is aimed at bolstering the company's basic research, planning, and design capabilities in both existing and new businesses. The establishment will enhance Murata's R&D functions, in addition to reinforcing its relationships with different stakeholders, including clients and subcontractors.

The geographical advantages of the new hub's proximity to the head office and Murata plants located near Shiga Prefecture will also allow for stronger coordination with other planning and R&D hubs.

Once completed, the innovation center will offer Murata 64,850 square metres of space, divided over 18 floors. The company says that it is investing approximately JPY 46 billion, or EUR 285 million (land and building expenses only) in the project, which will have between 1,000 to 1,600 employees once operating.