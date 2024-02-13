Global silicon wafer shipments and revenue fall in 2023

The decline, a sharp departure from the previous three years of consecutive growth, stemmed from a slowdown in end-demand, coupled with a broad-based inventory correction. Softening memory and logic sector demand led to a decline in orders for 12-inch wafers, while weakening foundry and analog uptake accounted for a drop in shipments of 8-inch wafers.

"Shipments of 12-inch polished and epi wafers contracted 13% and 5% in 2023, respectively,” said Lee Chungwei, Chairman of SEMI SMG and Vice President and Chief Auditor at GlobalWafers in a press release. “Total shipments of all wafer sizes slipped 9% in the second half of 2023 relative to the first half of the year.”

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Area shipments (MSI) 11,810 12,407 14,165 14,713 12,602 Revenue (USD Billion) 11.2 11.2 12.6 13.8 12.3 Annual silicon* industry trends

*Data include polished silicon wafers, including those used as virgin test wafers, as well as epitaxial silicon wafers, and non-polished silicon wafers shipped by the wafer manufacturers to end users. Shipments are for semiconductor applications only and do not include solar applications.