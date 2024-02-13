Global silicon wafer shipments and revenue fall in 2023
Worldwide silicon wafer shipments in 2023 decreased 14.3% to 12,602 million square inches while wafer revenue contracted 10.9% to USD 12.3 billion over the same period, reports SEMI.
The decline, a sharp departure from the previous three years of consecutive growth, stemmed from a slowdown in end-demand, coupled with a broad-based inventory correction. Softening memory and logic sector demand led to a decline in orders for 12-inch wafers, while weakening foundry and analog uptake accounted for a drop in shipments of 8-inch wafers.
"Shipments of 12-inch polished and epi wafers contracted 13% and 5% in 2023, respectively,” said Lee Chungwei, Chairman of SEMI SMG and Vice President and Chief Auditor at GlobalWafers in a press release. “Total shipments of all wafer sizes slipped 9% in the second half of 2023 relative to the first half of the year.”
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|Area shipments (MSI)
|11,810
|12,407
|14,165
|14,713
|12,602
|Revenue (USD Billion)
|11.2
|11.2
|12.6
|13.8
|12.3
*Data include polished silicon wafers, including those used as virgin test wafers, as well as epitaxial silicon wafers, and non-polished silicon wafers shipped by the wafer manufacturers to end users. Shipments are for semiconductor applications only and do not include solar applications.