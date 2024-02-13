Nvidia CEO: “countries must build sovereign AI infrastructure”

"You cannot allow that to be done by other people," Huang said at the World Government Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on February 12, 2024.

According to Huang, Nvidia is 'democratizing' access to AI. However, he means that the “rest of it is really up to you to take initiative, activate your industry, build the infrastructure, as fast as you can," Reuters reports.

He said that worries about AI's potential risks are exaggerated, pointing out that other emerging technologies and sectors, including automobiles and aviation, have successfully undergone regulation.