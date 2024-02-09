YorChip and Digitho team up to secure chiplet supply chain

Silicon Valley start-up YorChip is focused on designing chiplets for mass markets. It combines partner IP and its own die-to-die technology to deliver off-the-shelf, low cost, secure chiplets at scale. Meanwhile Digitho provides die level traceability solution at the wafer level. This ensures continuous traceability of semiconductors along with the supply chain and the life cycle of a semiconductor.

The two companies have formed a partnership to assure that Known Good Die (KGD) is being used in final assembly of chiplets. This is critical since one defective chiplet can nullify an entire package.

The partners plan to develop Digitho's ability to personalise each individual chiplet on a wafer during back-end manufacturing, and embed a unique ID per KGD Chiplet which consumes no active power and doesn’t suffer any PVT or aging issues – unlike competing technologies.

Digitho CEO and founder, Richard Beaudry, said, “We are excited to be partnering with YorChip as it will give us the opportunity to showcase our technology into the new chiplet market and solve supply chain, KGD and security problems.”

Chiplets have huge market potential. According to Transparency Market Research, the chiplet market is expected to reach more than USD 47 Billion by 2031.