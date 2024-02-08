Toppan partners with IBM on 2nm logic semiconductor node

This partners say their collaboration will "bring essential material and process control skills together to provide commercial solutions for printing 2nm nodes and beyond semiconductors." The project will proceed at the Albany NanoTech Complex and Toppan Photomask’s Asaka Plant.

Mass production of 2nm node and beyond semiconductors requires advanced knowledge in material selection and process control. These skills exceed the requirements of conventional mainstream exposure technology using an ArF excimer laser as a light source. The IBM and Toppan Photomask agreement brings these essential material and process control skills together to provide commercial solutions for 2nm node and beyond printing.

IBM and Toppan Photomask have a long history of technical cooperation. From 2005 to 2015, they jointly developed photomasks for advanced semiconductors – starting with 45nm node generation.

Since then, Toppan Photomask has continued to actively develop and produce masks and substrate materials for EUV lithography. The firm is currently installing several multi-beam lithography systems to meet the latest semiconductor technology roadmap requirements.