PSMC aims to mass-produce MRAM chips from 2029

According to Nikkei, PSMC will start working this year with Japanese startup Power Spin to mass-produce magnetoresistive random-access memory (MRAM). MRAM is a type of non-volatile memory that uses magnetic charges to store data.

Hopes are high for the process, which could reduce power consumption to 1% of existing memory technologies such as DRAM. In data centres and enterprise storage systems, MRAM could be used as a persistent cache or as part of a tiered storage architecture to accelerate data access and improve system performance. MRAM is also resilient to extreme temperatures, radiation, and magnetic interference making it suitable for use in automotive, industrial and aerospace.

However, although MRAM has been around for many years, its adoption has been slow. MRAM faces challenges such as high manufacturing costs and reliability concerns. Its chips also hold relatively little data, so it has so far found limited use cases.