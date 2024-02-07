Faraday is developing a 64-core SoC with Arm and Intel

The Taiwanese firm says its Arm-based SoC is designed to be a fundamental component of its upcoming SoC evaluation platform. The overall aim is to help customers accelerate the development of their own data centre servers, high-performance computing (HPC)-related ASICs and custom SoCs.

Faraday's platform will also incorporate interface IPs from the Arm Total Design ecosystem. This integrated approach should streamline SoC architecture exploration within the front-end design flow, ultimately reducing the development timeline. The solution is expected to be available in 1H2025.

"As a design service partner in Arm Total Design, Faraday strategically targets the most advanced technology nodes to fulfill the evolving needs of future applications," said Steve Wang, CEO of Faraday. "We are excited to announce the development of our new Arm Neoverse-based SoC platform, leveraging Intel 18A technology. This solution will benefit our ASIC and DIS (Design Implementation Service) customers, enabling them to expedite the time-to-market for cutting-edge data center and HPC applications."

Faraday offers a range of ASIC solutions, including total 3DIC packaging, Neoverse CSS design, FPGA-Go-ASIC, and design implementation services.