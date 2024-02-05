Nordic Semiconductor signs multi-year deal to use Arm IP

The two firms started working together in 2012 with the launch of the Arm-powered Nordic nRF51 Series multiprotocol Systems-on-Chip (SoCs). Since then, Nordic has shipped billions of chips using Arm technology.

Nordic says the new agreement will enable it to develop the end-to-end solutions needed to power tomorrow’s IoT devices in sectors such as the smart home, industrial automation, healthcare and wearables. These applications demand powerful processor resources to run their complex software and ML models.

Nordic believes its fourth generation SoCs, such as the nRF54H20, can support these markets. The nRF54H20 features multiple Arm Cortex-M33 processors.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with Arm through this ATA licensing agreement,” said Svein-Egil Nielsen, CTO/EVP R&D at Nordic. “Nordic has gained its reputation as a leading vendor of low power wireless technology in large part through its relationship with Arm. Today, our product roadmap builds on this legacy by leveraging even more powerful processors and multicore solutions to run the most advanced application software and machine learning [ML] models. Through this agreement we will have unlimited access to the leading-edge processor and security technology demanded by those products.”

Nordic Semiconductor is a Norwegian fabless semiconductor company. Its nRF51, nRF52, nRF53™, nRF54L, and nRF54H Series multiprotocol Systems-on-Chip (SoCs), and the nRF91™ Series cellular IoT and DECT NR+ Systems-in-Package (SiPs) use Arm Cortex-M class microprocessors.