proteanTecs and Alphawave team up on SoC monitoring

Alphawave's SoCs products offer advanced connectivity and compute IP, 2.5D packaging and spec-to-silicon capabilities in advanced nodes down to 3nm. Obviously it's critical to ensure these high complex solutions perform reliably and at scale.

That's the aim of this partnership. It will see ProteanTecs’ on-chip agents embedded into Alphawave’s designs and deployed in projects with mutual customers. The agents generate data, which is analysed by proteanTecs’ software solutions to maximise performance, power and reliability throughout the chip’s lifetime.

“As chiplets and custom silicon SoCs grow in complexity, data-driven insights and analytics play an increasingly critical role in bringing chips to market quickly and assuring their health and performance at scale,” said Mohit Gupta, SVP and GM, Custom Silicon and IP at Alphawave Semi. “Our collaboration with proteanTecs offers us a differentiated edge and enables us to bring our customer’s complex solutions to market at higher performance, at a faster pace. Mutual customers gain on-chip monitoring through the entire product lifecycle, extending all the way from production into the field.”