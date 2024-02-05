proteanTecs and Alphawave team up on SoC monitoring
Analytics specialist proteanTecs has agreed a partnership with Alphawave Semi to improve the health and performance monitoring of its custom silicon and chiplet-enabled system-on-chips (SoCs).
Alphawave's SoCs products offer advanced connectivity and compute IP, 2.5D packaging and spec-to-silicon capabilities in advanced nodes down to 3nm. Obviously it's critical to ensure these high complex solutions perform reliably and at scale.
That's the aim of this partnership. It will see ProteanTecs’ on-chip agents embedded into Alphawave’s designs and deployed in projects with mutual customers. The agents generate data, which is analysed by proteanTecs’ software solutions to maximise performance, power and reliability throughout the chip’s lifetime.
“As chiplets and custom silicon SoCs grow in complexity, data-driven insights and analytics play an increasingly critical role in bringing chips to market quickly and assuring their health and performance at scale,” said Mohit Gupta, SVP and GM, Custom Silicon and IP at Alphawave Semi. “Our collaboration with proteanTecs offers us a differentiated edge and enables us to bring our customer’s complex solutions to market at higher performance, at a faster pace. Mutual customers gain on-chip monitoring through the entire product lifecycle, extending all the way from production into the field.”
“Alphawave Semi offers end-to-end expertise, spanning from design to manufacturing of domain-optimised SoCs for AI, hyperscale datacenters, storage, data networking and high-performance computing applications,” said Sanjay Lall, EVP of Worldwide Sales at proteanTecs. “We welcome Alphawave Semi as a valued strategic partner and look forward to collaborating and supporting joint customers in accelerating their time to market and leveraging the numerous benefits of lifetime visibility.”