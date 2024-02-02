Imec to build overseas R&D lab in Malaga
Belgium's Interuniversity Microelectronics Centre (IMEC) is to open a new research centre in Malaga Spain with the creation of 450 jobs.
IMEC has run a state-of-the-art R&D operation with more than 5,500 employees since 2009. It specialises in system scaling, silicon photonics, artificial intelligence, 5G communications and sensing technologies. It is one of the largest research houses for semiconductor technology in the world.
The organisation is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, and also has research sites across Belgium, the Netherlands and the US. Now, it has confirmed its first Spanish facility – a new 46,000 square metre lab to be located on Málaga TechPark.
A spokesperson for the Malaga regional government said: "In the last few weeks we have been working very hard and with excellent collaboration with the Andalusian regional government and the city council to set up the second IMEC centre in the world in Malaga. Its presence in Malaga will facilitate the transfer of knowledge and cutting-edge technology in the field of semiconductors, foster collaboration with local companies and startups, boosting innovation and entrepreneurship in our country."