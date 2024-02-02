Imec to build overseas R&D lab in Malaga

IMEC has run a state-of-the-art R&D operation with more than 5,500 employees since 2009. It specialises in system scaling, silicon photonics, artificial intelligence, 5G communications and sensing technologies. It is one of the largest research houses for semiconductor technology in the world.

The organisation is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, and also has research sites across Belgium, the Netherlands and the US. Now, it has confirmed its first Spanish facility – a new 46,000 square metre lab to be located on Málaga TechPark.