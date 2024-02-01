350+ new Chinese semiconductor industry projects in 2023

TrendForce has taken a helicopter perspective to better get a view of the overall picture of the Chinese semiconductor landscape, focusing on new project deployments.

There has been a flurry of activity in various semiconductor industry projects, and TrendForce's statistics show that in 2023, the semiconductor sector in China saw over 350 new project deployments. These projects range from memory, advanced packaging, sensors, RF chips, silicon wafers, third-generation semiconductors, automotive chips, and more.

Of the more than 350 projects, for which investment amounts have been announced, the highest investment goes to the second phase of Hua Hong Semiconductor (Wuxi) with a sum of USD 6.7 billion. Nexchip Semiconductor's 12-inch wafer manufacturing project follows with an investment of approximately USD 2.9 billion. Then there's Anhui Yangtze's project for third-generation semiconductor power device production which reportedly is a USD 2.8 billion investment.

TrendForce points out in its research that among the over 350 projects, there are currently over 100 signed projects, more than 90 projects have started, over 50 are operational projects, and more than 50 of the projects are almost finished.

A large portion of these industry projects are devoted to the upstream semiconductor materials and among the companies involved TrendForce found Zhejiang Jingsheng Mechanical & Electrical Co., TankeBlue Semiconductor, SICC, Konfoong Materials International, Boncom Semi, IV-Semitec among others.

On the IC manufacturing side of things companies such as Hua Hong Semiconductor, Nexchip Semiconductor Corporation, AscenPower, GTA Semiconductor, Jiejie Microelectronics, SMIC are making strides. Regarding IC design Huawei, Empyrean Technology, Loongson Technology, Corigine, 3Peak among others are involved in the projects.

In the IC packaging and testing segment, companies like Huatian Technology, Nexperia, Forehope Electronic, Innosilicon, JCET Group, XinHenYuan Technology and others are prominent players that are also advancing according to the research.

It is worth noting however that the eastern area is home to a sizeable share of semiconductor materials projects.