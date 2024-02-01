Accuron expands semiconductor presence with acquisition

This move advances Accuron’s growing footprint in the semiconductor industry and its presence in Europe.

“We are excited to welcome RECIF into the Accuron family. With RECIF’s innovative solutions and expertise, I am convinced we will be better able to serve our industries better,” says Tan Kai Hoe, President & Group CEO of Accuron Technologies, in a press release. “This strategic move aligns seamlessly with our vision for growth and continued leadership in the semiconductor value-chain. We look forward to enhancing our offerings and supporting RECIF’s growth on the global stage.”

The acquisition of RECIF enhances Accuron’s position as a player in the semiconductor value-chain. The addition of RECIF will complement the technological capabilities of businesses currently in the group’s portfolio ­— including esmo AG, mechatronic systemtechnik, and NexGen Wafer Systems.

RECIF has a global presence with offices in Taiwan and the USA, along with sales representatives covering Asia and Europe. The company’s technical capabilities include an in-house R&D team overseeing product development and enhancement, and active participation in various European collaborative research programs.