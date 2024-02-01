Infineon and Honda sign MoU on automotive semiconductors

The two companies also agreed to continue discussions on supply stability, as well as to encourage transferring mutual knowledge and collaborating on projects aimed at accelerating the time to market of technologies.

“Infineon’s system understanding, our broad product portfolio and outstanding quality have made us an appreciated partner to Japan’s automotive industry,” says Peter Schiefer, President of the Automotive Division at Infineon in a press release. “We are honored to be the semiconductor partner for a strategic collaboration with Honda. Intensifying a long-standing partnership even further is always a confirmation of the added value created and at the same time an expression of the trust in contributing to future successes.”

Infineon will support Honda with technologies to enable advanced vehicles. The technical support will focus on the area of power semiconductors, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and E/E architectures, where both parties will collaborate on new architecture concepts.