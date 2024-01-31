The expanded agreement calls for Wolfspeed to supply the company with 150mm silicon carbide bare and epitaxial wafers.

“As the global leader in silicon carbide wafer production, Wolfspeed is uniquely positioned to be a critical supplier of high-quality and advanced silicon carbide materials at scale. We will continue to be an important partner to power device manufacturers who need the highest-quality silicon carbide wafers to service their customers,” says Dr. Cengiz Balkas, SVP and GM of Materials for Wolfspeed in a press release. “Our collective efforts are helping to address the rapidly expanding opportunity for silicon carbide and better address the unfulfilled demand that exists in the marketplace today.”

The adoption of silicon carbide-based power solutions is rapidly growing across multiple markets, including industrial and EVs. Silicon carbide solutions enable smaller, lighter and more cost-effective designs, converting energy more efficiently to unlock new applications in electrification. Wolfspeed says that this supply agreement will enable silicon carbide applications in a broad range of industries, such as renewable energy and storage, electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, industrial power supplies, traction and variable speed drives.

Wolfspeed is currently expanding its manufacturing capacity in the United States and has plans to open a new, automated materials factory in Siler City, North Carolina later this year that will produce 200mm silicon carbide wafers. The new materials factory will increase Wolfspeed’s current materials production capacity by ten times.