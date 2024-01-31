Infleqtion accelerates with silicon photonics acquisitions

These acquisitions will enable Infleqtion to expedite plans for chip-scale integration of lasers and photonic and atomic systems, which is essential for commercialising quantum products, such as sensors and quantum computers, as well as bolstering the overall quantum supply chain and enabling quantum manufacturing at scale.

"Getting quantum technologies out of labs and into the hands of customers requires a heavy focus on scale, both in manufacturing and across the entire supply chain,” says Scott Faris, CEO of Infleqtion in a press release. “These acquisitions enhance our ability to deliver high-value quantum solutions with the scale and resiliency required by critical sectors like defense and for business-critical enterprise deployments. It’s another great example of how Infleqtion is leading the industry toward commercialization of quantum solutions.”

The supply chain for quantum technologies has historically been limited by a small number of suppliers and a lack of commercial manufacturing capabilities, especially in the US. Infleqtion’s acquisition and ongoing investments in SiNoptiq and Morton Photonics – which both produce essential quantum components – will accelerate the transition of these required photonic and laser technologies from R&D into commercial production at scale.

SiNoptiq specialises in an ultra-low loss silicon nitride platform. Silicon nitride is a critical foundational platform for quantum applications, enabling high-performance photonic lasers and the application of photonics to quantum solutions from the visible to the mid-infrared.

Under the terms of the agreement, SiNoptiq President and CEO Dr. Dan Blumenthal will join Infleqtion as Chief Photonics Architect.

Morton Photonics develops silicon photonics-based component and sub-system technologies that enable microwave photonics and sensing systems and applications of these technologies in government and commercial systems. The company also develops ultra-low noise semiconductor lasers, from commercially available discrete lasers with world-leading performance to fully integrated silicon photonics versions on multiple fabrication platforms, currently being optimized for operation at quantum wavelengths.

Morton Photonics CEO Dr. Paul Morton, will join Infleqtion as Vice President of Photonics and General Manager of the newly established Infleqtion Santa Barbara Research Center.