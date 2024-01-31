Enpro completes acquisition of Advanced Micro Instruments

AMI is a provider of highly engineered, application-specific analysers and sensing technologies that monitor critical parameters to ensure infrastructure integrity, enable process efficiency, enhance safety and facilitate the clean energy transition. The acquisition was completed on January 29, 2024 and funded using available cash.

Enpro focuses on critical applications across many end markets, including semiconductors, industrial processes, commercial vehicles, sustainable power generation, aerospace, photonics and life sciences.

AMI will be included in the Sealing Technologies segment, broadening the segment’s portfolio of products and solutions that safeguard critical environments and is expected to be accretive to segment revenue growth and profitability, in addition to Enpro’s adjusted diluted earnings per share.