New sales structure at Würth Elektronik eiSos

The German company supports global customers and start-ups with free lab samples, know-how transfer, and personal support through to design-in support.

Heiko Arnold is the new head to provide far-reaching support for the field application engineers involved. “We are much more than just a component manufacturer,” Arnold says in a press release. “We always see Sales and Customer Service in its entirety. With our new sales orientation, we are looking to offer our customers even better service. The new sales structure brings together what belongs together.”

Heiko Arnold, who has been with Würth Elektronik eiSos for 24 years previously responsible for the sales of passive components in Germany, has now also taken over responsibility for the sales of electromechanical components as of January 1, 2024.