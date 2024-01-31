Merck sets up digital hub in Singapore

Supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), the Digital Hub aims to propel advancements within the healthcare and semiconductor industries.

"The latest investment by Merck is a show of confidence in Singapore's digital capabilities. Its Digital Hub will enrich our local ecosystem and help advance digital innovation and talent across healthcare, semiconductor, and artificial intelligence (AI). We look forward to strengthening our partnership with Merck, spearheading more impactful collaborations that can drive the development of new solutions from Singapore, and the creation of good job opportunities for Singaporeans," says Wan Yee Goh, Senior Vice President and Head of Healthcare, Singapore EDB, in a press release.

The Merck Digital Hub adds to Merck's existing Singapore footprint with around 500 employees in its three business sectors: Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics.